Charlize Theron Says Not Getting Married Is "Innately My Truth"

Charlize Theron knows her "truth"—and marriage isn't part of it.

It's undeniable that the Oscar-winning actress of Monster and Tully fame (among many, many more) has made a Hollywood career of her own in the course of more than two decades in the industry. As one of Glamour's 2019 Woman of the Year honorees, the actress and mom of two reflected on the person she is and the current stage of her life. To start, she had an honest mom.

"I was raised by a mom who was just like, 'Don't take any s@!t,'" she told Glamour, noting there were times when she didn't praise her after ballet recitals. "It was devastating to hear, but I realized that when she said something was good, I could believe her," Theron explained. "It was the same thing my whole life. She gave me the truth always—the good and the bad equally. I'm trying to do that with my kids."

But, being simultaneously a mother and a megawatt star today comes with its own set of unique challenges for Theron. "I so wish that I could be the woman that I am and do the job I do and still fully, fully protect my children from all of that, and it's never going to happen," the Bombshell actress told Glamour.