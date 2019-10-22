Lizzo and Macaulay Culkin Are the Dancing Duo We Never Knew We Needed

Has there ever been a more iconic duo?

Macaulay Culkin and Lizzo are two celebrities no one would probably put in the same category, and yet, when mixed together, they turn into something even more magical. At a recent musical performance, Lizzo asked the Home Alone star to come on stage and do a silly dance. What followed was roughly a minute of pure joy for all involved parties.

Not only did Macaulay delight the audience when brought onstage, but he fully committed to his badly choreographed version of the sprinkler. But it doesn't matter, because at a Lizzo concert, the key is to come as you are. From the sound of the roaring applause from the audience, everyone was thrilled!

"When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance..." Macaulay captioned a video of the event on his Instagram page. "You get up there and do a silly dance."