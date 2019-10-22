Lizzo and Macaulay Culkin Are the Dancing Duo We Never Knew We Needed

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 8:53 AM

Lizzo, Macaulay Culkin

Has there ever been a more iconic duo? 

Macaulay Culkin and Lizzo are two celebrities no one would probably put in the same category, and yet, when mixed together, they turn into something even more magical. At a recent musical performance, Lizzo asked the Home Alone star to come on stage and do a silly dance. What followed was roughly a minute of pure joy for all involved parties. 

Not only did Macaulay delight the audience when brought onstage, but he fully committed to his badly choreographed version of the sprinkler. But it doesn't matter, because at a Lizzo concert, the key is to come as you are. From the sound of the roaring applause from the audience, everyone was thrilled! 

"When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance..." Macaulay captioned a video of the event on his Instagram page. "You get up there and do a silly dance." 

Watch

4 Life Lessons From Lizzo Everyone Should Embrace

He's not wrong. Lizzo is a phenomenon who has awed many celebrities over the last few years with her powerhouse songs and empowered lyrics, so Macaulay is not the first star to be entranced by her musical prowess. 

Lizzo recently posted an Instagram of herself at the Made In America festival where Jay-Z and Beyoncé were snapped watching her perform from the wings. From the look of joy on their faces, it's clear to see the musical power couple was definitely stopped in their tracks from her stellar performance. 

Queen Bey and Macaulay?! Who will be the next celebrity to join the church of Lizzo?! 

