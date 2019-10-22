Justin Bieber Shares New Wedding Snap Of "Sexy Wifey" Hailey Bieber

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 7:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

Young love is so precious. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have slowly turned themselves into Hollywood's hottest couple. The pair got married earlier this year and haven't taken a break from posting sweet wedding content for the world to enjoy. Justin took to his Instagram on Tuesday to lavish his "wifey" with some praise in a sweet candid pic of them together. 

"Sexy wifey alert," he shared. "Favorite person ever." The image features Hailey sitting on a boat staring lovingly up at her new husband like the perfect blushing bride. "Wifey" seems to be Justin's personal nickname for his lady as well, because he recently revealed a special gift he made for her with the same phrase. 

"I made her a necklace," the musician posted on Instagram. The necklace was a beaded and beautiful masterpiece with the words "wifey" dangling in the center. It's always fun to see the sweeter side of Justin, which Hailey brings out in him a lot. 

Watch

Justin Bieber Jokes About Loveless Marriage After Hailey Wedding

Although the two are enjoying their time as newlyweds, Justin did recently allude to having a little bit of baby fever. The singer posted a cute video of a child and his father on Instagram with a very telling caption. "This is something I look forward to," he wrote. 

Plus, it didn't end there. "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble haha," he wrote alongside another video of a dad interviewing his young daughter after she put on some lipstick. 

Hopefully the world can look forward to a lot more sweet content from Mr. and Mrs. Bieber. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With $1 Million Charity Donation For Her Birthday

Jenna Dewan Instagram

Jenna Dewan's Daughter Is Hilariously Monitoring Mom's Pregnancy Diet

Carmella, Corey Graves, Total Divas 904

Carmella & Boyfriend Corey Graves Are Blindsided When a Photographer Crashes Their Date

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Met With Kate Middleton and Prince William to Support a Good Cause

The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo

Getting Sober, Staying Single and Never Giving Up: Inside the Rapid Rise of Noah Centineo

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reunion Had Sumit Coming Clean, Lots of Tears and Surprise Moves

Shay Mitchell, Matte Babel

Pretty Little Love: Inside Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel's Romance

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Love And Sex , Couples , Weddings , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.