90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reunion Had Sumit Coming Clean, Lots of Tears and Surprise Moves

Surprise! Not all the relationships on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way are going well. Who could've predicted that?

In the second part of the "Tell All" reunion, the couples who put it all on the line for love reflected on their country-spanning journeys, fights, loves and meddling family members.

The first part ended with Laura and Aladin talking about divorce just six weeks after their wedding ceremony. Laura's adult son Liam joined the conversation and asked why his mom and new stepfather couldn't just work things out, and was sure to note he predicted this would happen. "I don't like to see my mother upset," he said. But Liam's constant laughter, possibly from nerves, really rubbed his mom the wrong way. When Laura's brother Ludwing was brought out, he couldn't say he was surprised that this was happening.