The Reason Mariska Hargitay Stopped to Watch a Law & Order: SVU Rerun Is Too Funny

Chances are, you turn on your TV and Law & Order: SVU will be on. Whether it's NBC, USA Network or in syndication elsewhere, SVU's presence is ubiquitous. That's something Mariska Hargitay is well aware of.

"I can't get away from myself," Hargitay joked on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Hargitay, who stars as Captain Olivia Benson, directs episodes and is also an executive producer on the long-running series now in season 21, said she doesn't usually stop to watch old episodes she catches, but recently she made an exception.