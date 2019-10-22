Nicki Minaj Is Married! Look Back at Her Romance With Kenneth Petty

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj.
The 36-year-old rapper married her love Kenneth Petty on Monday. The "Super Bass" star announced the news via Instagram.
"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," she wrote on the social network. She also posted footage of some "Mr." and "Mrs." mugs and matching "bride" and "groom" hats.
Many of Minaj's celebrity pals congratulated her on the major milestone.
"Congrats queen!" Christina Aguilera wrote in the comments section.
"Congratulations to you both on your beautiful union," added Naomi Campbell.
The "Anaconda" artist hinted she was getting ready to tie the knot after picking up a marriage license with her main man in July. She also recently told E! News' Justin Sylvester that she wanted a particular pastor to conduct the ceremony.
"We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today," she said last week. "She told me that she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."
The two sparked romance rumors near the end of 2018. However, it wasn't long before they started hinting that they were ready to take the next step. Just a few months later, Minaj started referring to Petty as her "husband." She also changed her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty." He even appeared in her music video for "MEGATRON."
Some of Minaj's followers expressed concern over the relationship. Petty is a registered sex offender in New York. According to the state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, he also served time in prison after being convicted of manslaughter. Still, Minaj defended Petty.
Instagram Official
The Grammy nominee confirmed her romance with Kenny in Dec. 2018, posting a photo of the duo together on Instagram. Nicki captioned the post with Adele lyrics, writing, "Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it's no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time."
No Caption Necessary
Nicki made her relationship status clear with this photo, posting the picture to Instagram in December without a caption.
Something to Talk About
"Oh they wanna talk?" Nicki captioned this post. "Let's give'm smthn to talk about."
Mirror Selfie
The rapper also included this photo in her something to talk about post.
Onika + Kenny
The couple took a trip to the beach where they wrote their names in the sand. "Ken -N- Barbie," she captioned the beach pictures.
Barbie Goin Bad
"Tryna lay low, don't tempt me sleeze," Nicki wrote alongside this selfie of the couple, quoting her "Barbie Goin Bad" lyrics.
MEGATRON
In June, Nicki dropped her "MEGATRON" music video, featuring Kenny. "I'm Barbie, this is Ken #Megatron video out now," she wrote on Instagram.
Marriage Rumors
Nicki, who has referred to Kenny as her "husband," continues to fuel marriage rumors. She even confirmed the couple obtained a marriage license.
Going Glam
The "Super Bass" star rocked a red ensemble and enjoyed a date night with her main man in July 2019.
"Ken and Barbie"
The star posted a picture of the duo and included the hashtag #KenAndBarbie in August.
Having Fun in the Sun
The two pose for a pic in September.
Jason Merritt/Radarpics for FENDI
Supporting Each Other
The two attended FENDI Prints On in Beverly Hills to celebrate the artist's collaboration with the brand.