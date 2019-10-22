Joe Giudice Speaks Out For the First Time Since Leaving For Italy

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 4:19 AM
Joe Giudice is a changed man.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke out for the first time since he was released from U.S. ICE custody and flown to his native Italy on October 11. "You just gotta look forward," he began a video message posted on Bravo's The Daily Dish, "And never look back."
"Life, it's always better to through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know?" the 47-year-old continued. "It's a much bigger picture when you're looking through the windshield. But, at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody's perfect."
Now, following his 41-month prison sentence and 7 months in ICE custody, Joe knows he has grown. "I've learned a valuable lesson from all this," he admitted. "I know my family is the most important thing to me. But it's better that I'm out here than in there."
He concluded the short clip with a shout out to his wife Teresa Giudice and their four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.
"I just want to let you know that I love you," the proud dad said. "And I'm always here for you. You know that."
As E! previously reported, the family is looking forward to visiting Joe in Italy as he awaits the result of his deportation case appeal. Until then, they are relying on FaceTime to chat with one another.
Indeed, following his release, 18-year-old Gia shared a snap of her call with Joe, marking the first photo of him since he entered prison in 2016. "One of the happiest moments of my life!" Gia wrote. "Love you so much daddy, so happy your free! See you so soon."
He's certainly felt the love since touching down in Italy, where he was also reunited with his brother Pete Giudice.
"A day we've all been patiently waiting for," Pete's wife Sheila shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of the siblings. "Pete and Joe reunited at last. Smiles bigger and brighter than the sky. Our hearts are so full."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
