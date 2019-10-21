Dancing With the Stars Voting Makes No Sense

It was Sailor Brinkley Cook who went home tonight, after she landed in the bottom two long with Ally Brooke—a frontrunner if we had to declare one. But Sailor also tied for highest score of the night and was in the top four on the leaderboard for the past two weeks, meaning it makes no sense for her to have gone home tonight. But it also didn't make sense for Ally to go home, or for anyone besides Sean to leave.

Once Sean Spicer is gone, then it will really be anyone's game at any time (if Karamo Brown can keep up what he achieved this week—if not, he's likely the next one to go), which is when it might as well become a popularity contest after all, since the scores themselves can only go up so high.

Anyway, here we are, thinking too hard about Dancing With the Stars, wondering how we got here and whether our lives have any meaning at all.

Please see below for updates on how everyone is doing. If you'd like to know how we're doing, the answer is "not great, Bob."