Nattie Neidhart Weighs in on Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Relationship

When it comes to dating, most of us would probably have to agree the crucial BFF opinion is a weighty one. And often an honest one, too.

So it's great to hear WWE superstar Nattie Neidhart praise Nikki Bella's sort-of-new man in these exclusive comments to E! News, which seem to confirm Artem Chigvintsev has her stamp of approval for more reasons than one. As the Total Divas veteran recounts, Nattie recently met the Dancing With the Stars pro for the first time when she traveled to Los Angeles to appear on Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast.

And upon making his acquaintance, she—not unlike the droves of fans who've been swooning over Nikki and Artem for months on social media—was thoroughly impressed.

"I really like Artem," says Nattie, calling him "really sweet" and a "total gentleman." Are we surprised? "He was very, very respectful and polite and very classy," she notes, before reiterating again, "I really liked him." Three cheers for the happy couple!