Dickinson Is More Than Just the Story of Emily Dickinson's Life

Thanks to Apple TV+, Emily Dickinson is coming back to life.

Dickinson is just a couple of weeks away from debuting on Apple TV+, but the show made its world premiere on Thursday, October 17 and brought all the stars of the series together. E! News has an exclusive look at the carpet, featuring stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski and more giving us a taste of what the show will be like.

"Emily Dickinson was completely misunderstood in her time, so our show asks that question of, can we understand her in ours," Steinfeld says in the video above.

The pop star and actress plays Emily as a modern girl living in a not-so-modern time, whose poems play a big role in the series.