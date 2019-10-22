Revolve Around the World: 15 Must-Have Outfits

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 22, 2019 4:00 AM
Fan-favorite brand Revolve recently celebrated its 31st #REVOLVEaroundtheworld trip in gorgeous Napa! Revolve hosted 16 of their top brand ambassadors—from Camila Coelho, Aimee Song, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sanne Vloet to Jessica Clements, Tash Oakley, Devin Brugman and Lauren Elizabeth, among others—in beautiful wine country showcasing the latest styles from all your go-to in-house brands—Lovers + Friends to GRLFRND and NBD to House of Harlow 1960 and more.
From the trendiest midriff-baring two piece sets, the most elegant trench coats, to the season's edgiest leather studded pants, Revolve delivers a multitude of new, exciting, and refreshing garments that will keep you fashion-forward and stylish through the new year. Our favorites are the LPA Jackie Dress and the L'Academie Gemma Crop Pant. But hurry up, items are selling out fast!
Here are 15 of our favorite must-have outfits below.
Suit up in this khaki linen trench that has loads of style when cinched around your waist. Would be a great addition to your mock turtleneck collection.
You'll be the life of the party in this rose gold two piece statement suit. Add a metallic nail polish and make an entrance.
Romance isn't dead so long as you're doting around town in this cute-as-a-button frock with puffy sleeves. Add a pointy flat and you're ready to take on the day.
Get noticed in this polka dot dream of a frock in metallic rust. With the right ankle bootie, you'll get spotted for your style.
If looks could kill it would be these hot pink crop pants! Add a bright and bold lippy to match these baggy bottom's mood.
The devil most certainly is wearing these high waisted leather pants with studded embellishments. That's all.
Snuggle up in style with this cropped shimmery knit sweater. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and you're ready for autumn.
Flirty meets fun with this fashion forward mini prairie dress. Grab your favorite tote bag and you've got your farmer's market look on lock.
Showcase your whimsy with this chiffon sleeved crop top. Pair it with some killer high waisted pants and you're ready to command the room.
Show off your sophisticated side with this tartan and tailored crop top. Add a smart blazer and you'll be classroom chic.
Showcase your assets in this luxurious sweater dress that's season ready. Add a strappy heel and no one can tell you that you're not prepared for the holiday party circuit.
Bring out your sinister side with this asymmetrical leather mini skirt. Pair it with some rad thigh highs and you'll slay the day.
Set yourself out of the pack with these delicious tan leather high waisted pants. Pair a similar Pantone in your shoe game and you'll be seeing aces.
You'll check off your whole to-do list with this sleek black blazer that's perfect for all occasions. Throw on a dark lippy and you'll be making executive decisions, fashion friend.
Zip into something special with this twill mini dress in white. Add some white eyeliner to make your look timeless.
