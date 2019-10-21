Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrate Their Anniversary With "Heavy Make Out Sesh"

Can you say #relationshipgoals?

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are without a doubt one of our favorite celebrity couples for a myriad of reasons but one of the biggest reasons we can't get enough off of these two lovebirds is that it's obvious the two have way too much fun together. We can't get enough off of their antics on social media.

The happy couple, who recently celebrated 5 years of marriage, took to social media to reveal that they didn't even remember their anniversary date.

In fact, they were reminded by family and friends who reached out and wished them a "happy anniversary."

"Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying 'happy anniversary!'. We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper," Kristen captioned a photo on Instagram of the two embracing in a kiss.