Anna Sui, J. Crew, Free People & More: 80% Off Designer Dress Sale

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 1:05 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty lies within finding a perfectly versatile dress. We're talking the kind of frock that you take on a first date, wear to a job interview, out to brunch with girlfriends, or even to a wedding. There's loads of factors that go into finding such a flexible and fashionable garment: do you fancy a ruched neckline with slightly puffy sleeves? Or are you more of a long sleeve printed midi dress kind-of-gal?
Either way, lucky for us, Gilt is having an 80% off designer dress sale with dresses starting at $12.99! From everyday shirt dresses—from J. Crew to James Perse—to fabulous night-on-town frocks—from Anna Sui to Free People—we've got you. With over 700 styles to choose from, the only problem you'll come across is what pair of boots, fall coats, and oversized sweaters will you pair with your new wardrobe additions?
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Your weekend errands just got more stylish with this striped shirtdress from J. Crew. Pair it with some modern reading glasses and you're set.
Take a walk on the wild side with this dreamy chiffon frock in leopard print. Add a flashy nail polish to make it a look all your own.
You'll be seeing stars with this precious mauve chiffon maxi with embroidered detail. Add a pair of bold ankle booties and this outfit is complete.
You'll be the life of the party in this rose gold wrap dress from Free People. Add a vampy lip and you're ready to ring in the holiday season.
Stand out of the pack with this semi-sheer and pleated mini dress with ruffle trim and elasticized cuffs. Add a statement shoe to kick your flair up a notch.
Channel your inner groovy babe with this '70s inspired floral maxi dress. Add a witchy jewelry pice and autumn is yours!
Bold meets beautiful in this printed silk midi dress by Anna Sui. Roll on a purple shade of lipstick and you'll be picture perfect.
Check out our vampy lipsticks to channel your sinister side and our favorite cozy decor must-haves to snuggle up with this fall.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?