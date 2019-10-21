Simone Biles Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for "Man of My Dreams" Stacey Ervin Jr.

Safe to say, gymnast Simone Biles is definitely having the best year ever!

The athlete, who recently became the most decorated female gymnast in human history, is also in a relationship with fellow athlete Stacey Ervin Jr., and the two are not shy about screaming their love from the hilltops. Actually, more like sunflower fields.

Simone took to Instagram on Monday to wish her beau a happy birthday, in a post that had followers swooning. The pic featured the couple sharing a sweet smooch in a field of sunflowers. "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams," she started the sweet tribute. "So many things I love about you. Your energy lights up an entire room. you're a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you."