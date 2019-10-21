EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Hilarious Reaction to Being Nominated at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 10:17 AM

This isn't a bit from "Lie Witness News": Jimmy Kimmel is nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards!

E! News caught up with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host exclusively about his PCAs nomination and, unsurprisingly, the humorous host had a hilarious reaction.

"I just want to say I'm so grateful to be included in the People's Choice Awards, along with every single talk show on television. Literally, every talk show is nominated," he joked. "What an honor to be the only one that isn't."

Kimmel does share the honor of being up for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 with seven other contenders, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and it'll be tough competition to see who walks home with the win! 

ABC's late night host does have a good chance of winning though, with segments like "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" and "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" consistently going viral and no doubt reminding fans how funny the TV personality is.

Watch

Thank You for 1 Billion E! People's Choice Awards Votes!

Voting is closed, but fans will be able to see if the host wins the PCAs trophy by tuning into the live show on Sunday, Nov. 10. With 43 competitive categories across movies, TV, music and pop culture, it's a night you won't want to miss.

To see Kimmel in action, Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC. Be sure to tune into E! News at 7 for our full interview with Kimmel.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

