Kristen Bell "Momsplains" How Child Birth Looks Like "Homicide" In Hilarious Video

Kristen Bell sure has a way with words.

The Frozen 2 actress got hilariously candid about motherhood during the latest episode of her The Ellen DeGeneres Show series "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell." This time, Bell—she has daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, with husband Dax Shepard—was joined not only by fellow mom Jennifer Garner but also a slew of other parents who are in the same boat.

When a pregnant mom expressed her fears about going in labor, Garner tried to calm her nerves. "I think it is the most romantic day you'll ever experience," the actress, who has three kids with ex Ben Affleck, insisted.

Alas, Bell couldn't get behind that explanation. "You're a better person than I am because I was going to say it's going to look like a homicide," she said with a laugh. "There's way more blood than you think there should be."