Khloe Kardashian Shares the Sweetest Kiss With "Love of My Life" True Thompson

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 8:19 AM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is kissing the weekend goodbye in the cutest way possible.

Late Sunday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback that's guaranteed to melt your heart. In the picture, seemingly captured during an island getawayTrue Thompson is seen giving mom a delicate peck on the lips. As Khloe captioned the shot, "The Love of my life!!!!"

Naturally, the enviable mother-daughter bond left the Internet gushing. While Paris Hilton commented with a string of heart-eyed emojis, pal Larsa Pippen wrote, "Love her." And, of course, the adorable snap caught the eye of the 18-month-old's dad Tristan Thompson. The NBA star couldn't help but weigh in with two red hearts.

Though mom and dad are no longer together, they remain on good terms for the sake of their tot. (ICYMI, Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year following his cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods.)

"It's hard, it's not easy for me," Khloe said of co-parenting during an episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.'"

"But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs," she continued. "And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."

Start your week off the right way and keep scrolling for more pictures of Khloe and True!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Sunny Days

Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Model Behavior

Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Rolling With the Homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Lavender Love

Name a better duo...we'll wait.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Christmas Cuties

Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Snuggles

In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Kiss Kiss

"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Hats Off to You

In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Tiger Club

Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at. 

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Neon Trip

Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Girls' Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Pool Play

Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Time

Snuggle time is always a good time.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Baby Bliss

"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

