Jimmy Fallon Getting Guacamole Poured Over His Head Is Guaranteed to Gross You Out

Guac is certainly extra, as proved on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During Sunday night's episode, Jimmy Fallon and guests Kate Beckinsale and Alec Baldwin played a, er, rather unappetizing game of "Cooler Heads." This time, with a football twist. Baldwin served as the "legendary game show host" and referee as Fallon and Beckinsale answered trivia questions about the sport. If they were wrong, football players dressed in Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys jerseys dumped a cooler filled with a mystery substance on their head.

When the Brit answered correctly about which position was in both football and soccer (the answer was fullback), a giant cooler of guacamole was dumped onto the late night host, in what's sure to be the nastiest thing on TV this week.

"Wow, I'm sorry," the Underworld actress said, sitting pretty in pink on her side of the field. Of course, when it came time for Fallon to show off his football knowledge, the question was nearly impossible.