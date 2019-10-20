Eva Mendes Jokes She's Trying to ''Hide'' From Her and Ryan Gosling's Kids

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 5:09 PM
Eva Mendes needs some "me" time.
The 45-year-old star took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share a very relatable moment about her two kids, whom she shares with Ryan Gosling. "Sunday. Still in bed. Trying to hide from my kids. (not having success)," she began her cheeky caption, alongside a selfie that showed off her glam makeup from the night before. "And no, I didn't wash my makeup off last night. I know , I know so bad, yadda yadda but I like the "next day of the night before " eye make up look."
She continued, "My skin disagrees tho. To all you mamas out there, hope you find a moment to sneak away from the madness today even for a few minutes. Calgon take me awayyyyy (the older moms will know what that means)."
It didn't take long for other parents to jump in Mendes' comment section to share their same experiences.
One follower wrote, "Yup i hide too in my bathroom just to do yoga..lol." Eva responded, "hahahaha! But that's the first place they look!!!!!! Sometimes the bed is my only (and best option)! Happy Sunday."
Another chimed in, "I'm smuggling Kit Kat's on my couch, and they keep running out, because they hear the wrappers go take a nap kids!!"
The Hollywood star replied, "hahaha! That's the best. I usually sneak Nutella. No wrapper. A clean smooth operation."
This isn't the first time in recent weeks that the fashion mogul has shared a relatable mom moment. Earlier this week, Eva appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about how her daughters—Esmerelda, 5, and Amada, 3—have a go-to Halloween costume.
"They're constantly dressing up," the mom-of-two told host, Kelly Clarkson. "And our kids are obsessed with Wizard of Oz and Dorothy, so they've been Dorothy every year."
She noted that while it's "financially great," she's hoping her kids will want to get more into the spooky spirit. "We're like, 'Let's, you know, maybe we could do like a bloody Dorothy?' Like, 'I could just put some blood on you or something! ‘Cause really? Dorothy again?'"
With Halloween quickly approaching, Eva and Ryan only have a few days to convince their baby girls to dress up as something or someone else!
