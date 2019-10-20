Hailey and Justin Bieber Bask in Newlywed Bliss During Fun Night Out

BACKGRID
Can you say couple goals?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are certainly enjoying that married life. Case in point: On Saturday night, the celebrity couple got cozy and basked in newlywed bliss, after attending musician Andrew Watt's birthday party in Beverly Hills.
The pair was spotted holding hands and smiling, as they left the lavish bash. The star-studded party reportedly had a major celeb guest list that included stars Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham and Diplo.
For the special occasion, however, the two lovebirds kept things casual but chic. The 25-year-old pop star donned an over-sized burgundy t-shirt that he paired with matching pants, white sneakers and a fire-engine red baseball cap. Hailey also went for the same vibe as her husband and slipped into something low-key and chill.
The model rocked a spaghetti strap tank top, cut-off shorts and a large denim jacket. She paired her simple ensemble with thigh-high latex boots, a black baseball cap, gold jewelry pieces and a trendy fanny pack.
Just last week, Justin showed his love for his wife on Instagram after sharing the custom necklace he made for her. The jewelry piece was designed with yellow and brown beads.
"I made her necklace," he captioned his Instagram, alongside a photo of Hailey wearing the vibrant piece.
Aside from social media posts, it seems this is the first time the two have put their love on public display since getting married in late September. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina in front of their loved ones, including their famous relatives.
Just this week, Hailey gave fans a special glimpse of her jaw-dropping wedding gown, which was created by Off-White designer, Virgil Abloh.
"From day one, I said I want Virgil to do my dress. I didn't want somebody who was a wedding dress designer," the model revealed about her bridal gown in a video with Vogue. "I just feel like my style and street style is a part of who I am and Virgil has always been in my corner from the beginning and I just feel like it's cool to see such an intricate gown from him."
When it came to her unique and one-of-a-kind veil, she said it was the "icing on the cake."
While the newlyweds have yet to enjoy a honeymoon, it looks like they had a fun night out on Saturday.