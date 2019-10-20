Hailey and Justin Bieber Bask in Newlywed Bliss During Fun Night Out

Can you say couple goals?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are certainly enjoying that married life. Case in point: On Saturday night, the celebrity couple got cozy and basked in newlywed bliss, after attending musician Andrew Watt's birthday party in Beverly Hills.

The pair was spotted holding hands and smiling, as they left the lavish bash. The star-studded party reportedly had a major celeb guest list that included stars Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham and Diplo.

For the special occasion, however, the two lovebirds kept things casual but chic. The 25-year-old pop star donned an over-sized burgundy t-shirt that he paired with matching pants, white sneakers and a fire-engine red baseball cap. Hailey also went for the same vibe as her husband and slipped into something low-key and chill.

The model rocked a spaghetti strap tank top, cut-off shorts and a large denim jacket. She paired her simple ensemble with thigh-high latex boots, a black baseball cap, gold jewelry pieces and a trendy fanny pack.