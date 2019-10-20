Hilary Duff Struggles to Help Son With Homework as She Stopped "Real" School in 3rd Grade

Hilary Duff is keeping it real.

The 32-year-old who began her acting career in 1998 after she landed her first major role in Casper Meets Wendy took to social media to open up about how leaving "real" school at a young age is now making it a little bit difficult for her to help her 7-year-old son with homework.

"This guy with his spirit and kindness. Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "I stopped going to 'real' school in 3rd grade so I'm actually doomed... I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I'm terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the shit... I also learned a lot about tick birds this week. #rhinosbegrateful"

Duff caught her first big break at the age of 10 has been working in the industry ever since.

Recently, she's making a comeback as the beloved Lizzie McGuire character in the new Disney+ reboot.