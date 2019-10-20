Kylie Jenner Reenacts "Rise and Shine" for Rob Kardashian

That is the look of a happy viral superstar.

Rob Kardashian shared on his Instagram page on Saturday a video of little sister Kylie Jenner smiling and quietly reenacting, as in mouthing, her now-popular 2-second hit song "Rise and Shine" while standing in the house in a snakeskin-print mini dress and holding a lollipop.

"Rise and shine," wrote Rob, who is notoriously private and rarely posts personal images that are not of his daughter, almost 3-year-old Dream Kardashian.

The tune was a wake-up lullaby she had sung to 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster at her Kylie's Cosmetics office, as seen in a video she posted last week. The clip has since been memed and reenacted by the likes of Miley Cyrus and beau Cody Simpson.