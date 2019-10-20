Lizzo Promotes Self-Care at We Can Survive Benefit Concert

Over $135,000 was raised during last night's We Can Survive benefit show from ticket sales, Twitter activations, and backstage, musical performers "bowled for a cause" and raised an additional $1,000 for every pin knocked down.

Taylor Swift, who also performed during the benefit show, performed toward the end of the night to a pumped-up crowd.

She performed her 1989 single "Blank Space" as well as an amazing performance of "Lover" and "You Need to Calm Down."

The 29-year-old singer also shared what performing at the We Can Survive benefit show meant to her.

"I want to say thank you so much to Intercom and AMP for having this tonight, honestly. The fact that the benefits go to the American Cancer society really just personally means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family and I know that so many people here tonight really personally relate to and appreciate the fact this night benefits cancer research so thank you to anyone who helped put this on. It's so awesome."

Swift also gushed about the artists who took the Hollywood Bowl stage before her and how she thought it was possibly the "best lineup."

Before performing "Lover," the Grammy winner took the Lizzo route and gave a heartfelt speech to her fans. This one, about love.

"I really like to write songs about love, all different facets of love. I find that love is such a complex part of the human experience because it's so many things," Swift said. "Love is chaos, love is joy, love is excitement, love is completely confused times. Sometimes love is being so clear on something that you just know it without seeing it. And I find it so interesting that one of the things that I've wanted to say for a really long time about what love is, is a major, major thing that love is — love is equality and anyone who disagrees with me needs to calm down."

The singer then performed "You Need to Calm Down" and closed out the benefit concert with "Shake It Off" followed by a fireworks show.