Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley Reunites With Zack Carpinello One Week After Split

The heart wants what it wants.

Jennie "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello aren't giving up on their relationship just yet. About a week ago, the two decided to call it quits after less than a year of dating. But despite their recent breakup, it appears they're hanging out and on talking terms.

On Saturday, fans of the two noticed they were both at Universal Studios in Orlando, thanks to their respective social media posts. While they didn't make any appearances on each other's Instagram Stories, some could overhear the Jersey Shore star's voice in the background of Zack's video clip.

According to a source, fans of the reality TV star and professional wrestler were totally on to something! "Jenni and Zack spent the day Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando," the insider shared with us. "They are trying to work things out."

The two have yet to share publicly if they're trying to reconcile their relationship.