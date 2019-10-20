Celebrate Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding With Her 50 Best Red Carpet Looks

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
Jennifer Lawrence likely stunned onlookers with her bridal look at her wedding to Cooke Maroney on Saturday, Oct. 19. The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau at the Belcourt of Newport, a 1894 chateau, in Newport, Rhode Island among loved ones and their famous friends.
The engagement of Lawrence and Maroney, who works as a director at the Gladstone 64 art gallery in New York City, was confirmed in February. The two have been together for more than a year.
While no photos have been released from the couple's wedding, nor details about Lawrence's bridal gown, it's a known fact that the Hollywood star has impeccable taste in fashion. This is evidenced by years of jaw-dropping red carpet looks, namely those by Dior, of which she is a celebrity spokesmodel. Whether she's wearing a body-hugging design or making a dramatic entrance with a ballgown, the Hunger Games actress always lights up the room with her style choices.
See the new bride's best carpet looks over the years!
No matter what kind of design J-Law picked on her big day, we're sure it's an item she'll always cherish!
