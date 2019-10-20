Celebrate Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding With Her 50 Best Red Carpet Looks

Jennifer Lawrence likely stunned onlookers with her bridal look at her wedding to Cooke Maroney on Saturday, Oct. 19. The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau at the Belcourt of Newport, a 1894 chateau, in Newport, Rhode Island among loved ones and their famous friends.

The engagement of Lawrence and Maroney, who works as a director at the Gladstone 64 art gallery in New York City, was confirmed in February. The two have been together for more than a year.

While no photos have been released from the couple's wedding, nor details about Lawrence's bridal gown, it's a known fact that the Hollywood star has impeccable taste in fashion. This is evidenced by years of jaw-dropping red carpet looks, namely those by Dior, of which she is a celebrity spokesmodel. Whether she's wearing a body-hugging design or making a dramatic entrance with a ballgown, the Hunger Games actress always lights up the room with her style choices.

See the new bride's best carpet looks over the years!

No matter what kind of design J-Law picked on her big day, we're sure it's an item she'll always cherish!

