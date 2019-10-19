Jennifer Lawrence Is Married! Read Her Many Revelations on True Love and Babies

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence!

The Oscar winner has officially tied the knot with her art gallerist beau, Cooke Maroney. That's right, the Hunger Games actress had her family and closest friends by her side on Saturday, Oct. 19, as she walked down the aisle at the Belcourt of Newport in Newport, Rhode Island. The couple's ceremony took place about eight months after their engagement was revealed to the world. Lawrence's rep confirmed to E! News in February that she was set to tie the knot, shortly after she was spotted out wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Lawrence and Maroney first sparked romance rumors in June 2018 when they were spotted spending time together in New York City. After that time, photos continued to surface of the duo out on dates in the city, as well as on romantic vacations overseas. Now, Maroney and Lawrence are husband and wife!