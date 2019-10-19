Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Marries Maria Francisca Perello In Spain

Game, set, match. Rafael Nadal is married!

The tennis icon said "I do" to his longtime girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The nuptials were held at La Fortaleza castle in Majorca, Spain and about 350 guests were invited, news agency AFP reported.

The two-time Wimbledon champ and Perello, who also goes by the nickname Xisca, brought in Michelin star chef Macarena de Castro to cater the event, according to Daily Mail.

The venue is nothing short of lavish. The estate—which boasts seven villas, 17 bedrooms, two swimming pools and a helipad—was originally built in 1628, and served as the set for the Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie-starred BBC thriller The Night Manager.

Nadal, 33, met his wife, 31, through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello, AFP reported.

Back in May 2018, Nadal reportedly proposed to his love while on a Roman vacation. The news surfaced just days after the superstar competed in the finals of the 2019 Australian Open, where he was defeated by fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic.