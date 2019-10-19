Princess Beatrice and Fiancé Attend Historic Royal Wedding in Paris

Luc Castel/Getty Images
These two lovebirds may be in the midst of planning their own wedding but that doesn't stop them from taking a break to celebrate another historic royal wedding.
Princess Beatrice of York and her fiancé, British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the wedding of French and Austrian royalty on Oct. 19.
According to Daily Mail, Jean-Christophe Napolean Bonaparte (the great-great-great nephew of Napolean Bonaparte I) got married to Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinnerberg (the great-great-great niece of the French Emperor's wife) in Paris.
The Princess of York wore a flawless powder-blue coat over a satin midi floral dress with a collared high neckline and ruffled hem, pulling it all together with black pointed-toe ankle strap heels and a pale-pink hat.
Her husband-to-be also matched with her, wearing a powder-blue waistcoat. Can you say #couplegoals?
Beatrice's look was by none other than one of her "go-to designers," The Vampire's Wife.
According to Daily Mail, the royal wedding held "historic significance as the coupling is similar to Napoleon's marriage to Archduchess Marie-Louise of Austria in 1810, which was designed to secure an ally in his war against Britain and Russia and bring conflict between the two countries to a halt."
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
But the newly wedded couple has previously said that their wedding is nothing more but a perfect love match.
On Sept. 26, the Buckingham Palace announced that Beatrice had become engaged to the property developer.
While vacationing in Italy that same month, Edoardo proposed to Beatrice with a stunning Shaun Leane ring that he also helped design. The two are set to say "I do" next year.
"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," the couple shared in a statement. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."