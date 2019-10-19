Go Behind the Scenes of Kanye West's Jesus Is King Film

On the 23rd day after Kanye West was set to release Jesus Is King (the album), he gave us BTS footage of Jesus Is King (the film).

The 42-year-old rapper released the first trailer for his highly-anticipated IMAX movie, Jesus Is King, earlier this week.

While the trailer didn't give out too many details of what we could expect from the film, the behind-the-scenes footage Kanye released this morning gives us a bit more insight on what went on in Kanye's mind while filming and dreaming up Jesus Is King.

The nearly two-minute clip of BTS footage begins by displaying bible verse, Mark 1:15, on the screen, which reads: "In the words of Jesus Christ. 'The time is fulfilled and the kingdom of God is at hand. Repeat and believe in the gospel."

The YouTube video then cuts to Kanye walking up a hill — narrating the moment, he says, "We're here to spread the gospel. I'm not here for your entertainment. I'm an evangelist so my music, my films, every conversation, every room I go in, we're here to save souls ... from eternal damnation. I use art to make believers."