Adele, Cameron Diaz and More A-Listers Arrive for Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 6:28 PM

These photos have us feeling major FOMO.

As we speak, a handful of celebrities including Nicole RichieCameron DiazJoel Madden and Adele, not to forget Kris Jenner, are gathering on Rose Island, Rhode Island to celebrate the union of Jennifer Lawrenceand Cooke Maroney. Tonight, is the casual clam bake that is doubling as a rehearsal dinner. According to a source, the soon-to-be newlyweds hired small boats to take their friends that were bundled up in warm clothing to the island.

Photographers were unable to snap a photo of Jennifer and Cooke as they headed to the clam bake, but a source told E! News that they arrived earlier on Friday in a small private jet. "They arrived around midday. They looked relaxed and excited to be there. They both had big smiles on their faces as they got off the jet. They carried their own bags and didn't have too much stuff," the insider shared. "They were with some family and were taken to a hotel on the water."

Saturday is expected to be the big day, which will take place at the Belcourt of Newport mansion. Their guests will dine on foods from Heirloom Fire catering and they will be able to peruse the local grounds of the newly renovated Victorian home. 

To see who was lucky enough to snag an invite, check out the gallery below!

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence Clambake, Pre-Wedding

BACKGRID

Adele

Hello from J.Law's rehearsal dinner! The British singer and BFF to the bride arrives to the festivities in a royal blue coat. 

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence Clambake, Pre-Wedding

BACKGRID

Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden & Nicole Richie

The A-list actress is joined by her brother and sister-in-law for the Rhode Island clambake.

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence Clambake, Pre-Wedding

BACKGRID

Cameron Diaz, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie & Adele

Jennifer and Cooke's wedding is already proving to be quite the star-studded affair. A source tells E! News that Bradley Cooper is also on the guest list. 

Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence wedding, Rhode Island

BACKGRID

Kris Jenner

Everyone's favorite mom-ager makes her entrance in a fur coat. She and Jen have developed quite the friendship over the years, so it's no wonder Kris would come to support. 

Jennifer Lawrence

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence

Here comes the bride! The Oscar winner is spotted leaving New York City before boarding a private jet with Cooke to Rhode Island. "They looked relaxed and excited to be there. They both had big smiles on their faces as they got off the jet," an eyewitness told E! News. 

