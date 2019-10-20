Let's Break Down the Watchmen Premiere

The police tracked members of the Kavalry to a cattle farm, but their planned ambush was thwarted and an even bloodier firefight ensued. The police were successful—comic fans will recognize the aircraft Chief Judd Crawford (Don Johnson) was in as one of Nite Owl's—sort of. The Kavalry was taking old watch batteries, those with synthetic lithium, for what purpose? Angela theorized a cancer bomb.

The episode ended with the officer from the beginning waking up, and Chief Crawford going to see him...but he never made it. Instead, he was ambushed and hanged. Angela received a mysterious call at her home, somebody claimed to know who she was and that they had something to show her, so she made her way to the designated point and found Chief Crawford swinging from a tree and an elderly man (Louis Gossett Jr.) she previously had a run in with. In his lap? The same note from 1921.

And then there's Jeremy Irons' mysterious character who is definitely maybe Adrian Veidt aka Ozymandias.