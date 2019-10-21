Happy Birthday, Kim Kardashian! Celebrate Her Special Day By Reliving the West Kids' Cutest Pics

And Kardashian is clearly loving being a mother of four.

"I think for some reason, four [kids] is really zen for me. I feel really balanced," Kardashian previously told E! News during an exclusive chat. "All the kids get along so well. It seems like the baby brought in this energy to get all the kids to get along and love each other and they're all obsessed with each other now and supportive. I feel so lucky because it feels really good."

While the famed businesswoman has joked it's almost "impossible" to get a picture with all four of her kids, she still manages to share sweet family moments on social media.

In fact, most recently, Kardashian posted images from Saint, Chicago and Psalm's baptism at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia. North was baptized four years prior in Jerusalem.

