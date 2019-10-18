Cozy Up to 70% Off: Uggs, Cashmere Sweaters & More on Sale

As cold weather starts to creep in, do you find it hard to get out of bed in the morning? Do you abuse the snooze button in hopes of getting one last snuggle under the covers before your day starts? Us too. If you've been on the hunt for oh-so-cozy items to aid you during these crisp transitional months between fall and winter, look no further because Nordstrom Rack is having up to 70% off on the softest slippers from Uggs to Jessica Simpson, the most luxurious cashmere throws from Lacoste to Missoni and the plushiest sweaters, coats and pajamas from Madewell to Levi.

With over hundreds of items in Nordstrom Rack's Cozy Shop to mix and match from, there's no excuse not to get your snuggle on. 

Here are nine of our favorites below.

Aji Skull Floral Cashmere Sweater

Punk meets preppy with this luxe slate gray cashmere sweater with an edgy floral and skull print. Add some black nail polish and you're ready to take on the day!

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$368
$130 Nordstrom Rack
KOOLABURRA BY UGG Ballia Faux Fur Slide Slipper

Give your toes the gift of fashion with these modern faux fur slippers. Also available in powder pink, navy, and black.

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$50
$40 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Dark Quartz Luna Throw

Wrap yourself up on weekends in this oh-so-soft dark quartz luna throw by UGG. Grab your new fall book and your Saturday is set.

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$98
$60 Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Bedtime Heart Print Top & Pants Pajama 2-Piece Set

Tiny hearts adorn this soft knit pajama set that includes a short sleeve top and matching pants.

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$80
$40 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper

Stay pretty in pink in these genuine sheepskin lined coquette slippers!

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$120
$80 Nordstrom Rack
Levi's Camo Print Teddy Faux Shearling Trucker Jacket

Up your jacket factor with these this oversized men's-inspired teddy jacket in camo.

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$200
$70 Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack Flokati Faux Fur Pillow

Add a pop of color to your couch or bedroom with this bright orange faux fur throw pillow. Also available in teal. Throw in a stylish coffee table book and impress your friends and family at your next gathering. 

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$25
$19 Nordstrom Rack
Lacoste Pique Diamond Throw

Add a luxe layer of stylish warmth to any setting with the soft cotton piqu and unique diamond pattern of this cozy throw. 

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$110
$63 Nordstrom Rack
UGG Genuine Shearling Waterproof Boot

Step into something secure with these shearling waterproof boots by UGG. Also available in black and dark brown. 

Cozy Nordstrom Rack Sale
$250
$170 Nordstrom Rack

Check out our coziest fall items to snuggle up with and our Advent calendar must-haves!

