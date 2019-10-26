The PCAs Reality Star Nominee's Craziest Moments From This Year

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 6:00 AM
Some call reality TV a guilty pleasure, but we don't feel guilty at all when it comes to tuning in to all the drama!
The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are just a few weeks away and eight nominees will face off for the title of The Reality Star of 2019.
With stars like Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, NeNe Leakes and more nominated for the honor, it's truly going to be a tight race over whose fan base rallied the most.
We've seen these stars in their highs and their lows as they've allowed the cameras to document all of their laughs, tears, fights and friendships.
Whether it's watching tear-jerking moments from the Fab Five on Queer Eye or seeing the Housewives from both Atlanta and Beverly Hills start and maintain feuds, there hasn't been a dull moment on our screens.
You've already cast your ballots but we're here to relive the craziest moments from each star ahead of the PCAs, where only one will walk home with the trophy.
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
The avocado fan had many fun moments this season, from sniffing peaches to getting excited to see baby farm pigs, but his most touching one was when he and co-star Jonathan Van Ness went with Kenny Yarnevich, one of their "heroes," to an animal shelter and helped connect him to his fur-ever friend.
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
One of the most emotional moments of this season of Queer Eye came in the season's first episode when Van Ness brought the Fab Five to his old high school, where their "hero" was his former orchestra teacher, Kathi Dooley.
In a touching one-on-one, Van Ness told Dooley that although he felt bullied in high school, she was his saving grace. "One thing that you did for me and other kids like me is you always treated me the same as if I was like anyone else," he tearfully explained.
"You have literally saved people's lives, like mine included," he continued. Van Ness went on to give Dooley a makeover and unveiled it to the whole school, where it was clear her cheering students love her just as much as Van Ness.
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
While much of the drama in 2019 was around Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods scandal, the sisters still had fun, crazy moments that just reminded us that, even in the lows, they are still our favorite family to watch.
One memorable moment was when, after being frustrated that Kim Kardashian's security team was being too intense, Khloe and Kris Jenner plotted to prank the KKW founder.
Kim got a phone call that her security team had tackled matriarch Kris and rushed over to find her mother in a neck brace. Khloe finally had her mom call off the prank and Kris laughed and went, "Got you!"
Khloe is known for her epic pranks—like when she and Scott Disick tricked Kris into thinking she had bought high-end art from the fictitious Art Vandelay—and it's also always nice to see last year's PCAs winner in this category laughing and smiling.
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
The busy billionaire kept us all entertained this season by giving us glimpses into the day in the life of her wildly successful business Kylie Cosmetics. However, as seen in the clip above, sometimes family and business are hard to mix!
Kris set up camp with her own giant office in Kylie's office building, with the cosmetics titan expressing that her mother has been doing, "Too much with my office."
Khloe then told Kylie that Kris has already been giving people the grand tour of the office, almost like she owned the place! Kylie even said Kris even was guilty of swiping her parking spot.
Of course, we all saw Kylie give the grand tour of her office recently on her YouTube (launching a million "rise and shine" memes as well) and we think she did a great job designing her space.
Kylie also stepped up for her sister once the Jordyn-Tristan drama hit the fan, and we were reminded just how much the family comes together to support one another.
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Puppygate ruled the drama of the show's ninth season and Vanderpump was in the middle of it all.
After fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley's Vanderpump Dogs adoptee Lucy Lucy Apple Juice ended up in a shelter, lines were drawn in the sand over whether or not LVP orchestrated the news getting captured by the cameras.
Housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave claimed Vanderpump had set up Kemsley to look bad when she and Kyle Richards arrived at Vanderpump Dogs and saw John Sessa parade out Lucy and ask, "Does this dog look familiar?"
However, Vanderpump showed up with the (literally printed out) text receipts showing Mellencamp Arroyave already knew about the dog situation and that she had written, "Have the dog there and I can say it looks like Dorit's dog," implying that the real person trying to create drama was her.
As for who truly was the mastermind, we may never know. Vanderpump announced she was finished with the series and didn't even show up to the reunion show, meaning this chapter is probably closed for good.
At the end of the day, we just hope Lucy—who was renamed LuLu upon being adopted a second time—is living her best life and, based on her Instagram, that seems to be the case.
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Puppygate rippled through the entire cast and showed the cracks that had formed within some of the housewives' friendships, notably between Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.
At Vanderpump's home, Richards revealed that after RadarOnline picked up a story on the puppy drama, the housewives were suspicious that Vanderpump was the one who had leaked the story to the press.
"As your friend I want to say, 'That is not true, I don't believe that,'" Richards explained to Vanderpump. However, Richards admitted she isn't so sure that wasn't the case since Vanderpump would benefit from the coverage.
Vanderpump was outraged at the accusations and swore on her children's lives that she had done nothing wrong. Finally, Vaderpump's husband Ken Todd ushered Richards out of their home, uttering the now infamous line "Goodbye, Kyle!" The drama never ends, but that's also why we love the show.
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Leakes did NOT want anyone peeking in her closet when the ladies came over to her house, but that didn't stop Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams from taking a look. While Leakes seemed annoyed as the women snooped around, things really got heated when a cameraman started to head in there as well.
Leakes hopped up off the couch and literally tore the crew member's shirt to stop him, shocking the rest of the housewives. Had Leakes not Marie Kondo'd her closet yet and didn't want the girls to see? We'll never know, but like Kondo, we sure love a mess and this one did not disappoint.
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Burruss and Williams got into a heated argument about Williams' being kicked out of Todd Tucker's birthday bash, with each having a very different take on what really went down.
At the party, Williams' now-ex fiancé Dennis McKinley was approached by his ex and Williams' side was that she simply asked the woman why she was talking to McKinley. Later, she and McKinley were asked to leave the event.
However, the next day, Williams was shocked to see news stories that she was kicked out of the party with claims that she had been physical and aggressive. She was also upset with how Burruss was treating the situation while at dinner, saying that, "If you were any type of friend...your conversation to me right now would be different."
Burruss, on the other hand, claimed her staff told her that Williams had been "walking up behind the girl aggressively" and then said to Williams, "You always are the aggressor and then become the victim."
While this exchange was certainly dramatic, the two came together in a later episode when Williams announced her pregnancy. Despite their long-lasting feud, Burruss said she was happy for the soon-to-be mother.
