Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad Thank Their Loyal Listeners for Second PCAs Pop Podcast Nomination

Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad are celebrating their second PCAs nomination!

The Scrubbing In hosts are up again for The Pop Podcast at this year's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards which they won last year.

E! News exclusively caught up with the real-life best friends turned podcast hosts at their Scrubbing In PCAs voting party at The Lobster in Santa Monica on Thursday and the pair couldn't believe they received another nomination for their show.

"We just thought that since we won last year, we would not be included this year so I think we were both very honored and surprised in the best way to be listed again but also with some heavy hitters," Tilley shared.

"Our listeners, we might be small in numbers but they are mighty. Our listeners are so loyal and so dedicated and they show up in life. When we were nominated, I thought, they show up," Rad added.

Check out our full Q&A with the Scrubbing In hosts below and be sure to have your voice heard if you can't get enough of their show by heading to the PCAs voting site or via Twitter. Remember, today is the last day to vote!