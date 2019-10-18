Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rocks a "Pornstache" in This Must-See Throwback Pic

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 7:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dwayne Johnson, Throwback, Instagram

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson

What was The Rock cooking when he was a teenager? A "pornstache" fit for a narc.

Dwayne Johnson posted on his Instagram page on Friday a throwback pic of himself at that age, looking much skinnier and less muscular that he is today (but still pretty muscular), and sporting a full head of dark hair and a thin mustache.

"#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6'4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai'i to live in Nashville, TN - where I just enrolled in a new high school - and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop," the wrestling champion-turned blockbuster actor wrote. "True story."

"I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager," he continued. "Kickin' puberty's ass from day 1.  #PornstacheJohnson #YoureUnderArrest."

Photos

Dwayne Johnson's Cutest Family Photos

Johnson has poked fun at his younger self on Instagram before, and gone viral.

 

His latest pic has been liked more than four million times.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Karlie Kloss, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

Inside the Surprisingly Private World of Karlie Kloss

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Eva Longoria

Harper Beckham Is a "Built-in Babysitter" For This Superstar’s Son

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth's Shirtless Workout Video Will Make You Sweat

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Addresses Facing Backlash as a New Mom in Rare Interview

Celine Dion, Carpool Karaoke

Relive the Best Moments From James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

The Office, Jim and Pam

What Are The Office Characters Up to Now? Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Have the Answers

Paul Rudd, Jimmy Kimmel Live! 2019

Paul Rudd Was Buried Alive in a Plastic Bag—Yes, Really

TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Funny , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.