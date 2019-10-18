Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rocks a "Pornstache" in This Must-See Throwback Pic

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 7:59 AM
Instagram / Dwayne Johnson
What was The Rock cooking when he was a teenager? A "pornstache" fit for a narc.
Dwayne Johnson posted on his Instagram page on Friday a throwback pic of himself at that age, looking much skinnier and less muscular that he is today (but still pretty muscular), and sporting a full head of dark hair and a thin mustache.
"#flashbackfriday to that special time when I was a 15yr old punk kid, 6'4, barely 200lbs, creepy mustache and forced to leave Hawai'i to live in Nashville, TN - where I just enrolled in a new high school - and EVERYONE (students and teachers) treated me like I had the plague and stayed away because they were all convinced I was an undercover cop," the wrestling champion-turned blockbuster actor wrote. "True story."
"I had a WILD and unbelievable life and journey as a kid and teenager," he continued. "Kickin' puberty's ass from day 1. #PornstacheJohnson #YoureUnderArrest."
Johnson has poked fun at his younger self on Instagram before, and gone viral.
His latest pic has been liked more than four million times.
