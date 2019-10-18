Chris Hemsworth's Shirtless Workout Video Will Make You Sweat

Oh! Hey, Chris Hemsworth!

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of his workout. Hemsworth turned up the heat by lifting weights and running a few sprints outside. But was the steamy session too hot to handle?

"It was so hot my shirt literally burst into flames," the Thor star captioned the clip. "Luckily I was wearing my favorite pair of fire-retardant shorts. Give this circuit a go 6 times through @centrfit."

This wasn't the first time Hemsworth had gotten his fans' hearts pumping with one of his fitness videos. In fact, The Avengers actor regularly posts videos of his routines to promote his app Centr, which offers workouts and meal plans by him and his team.

Of course, fans have also seen him flex his muscles in his Marvel movies and other films. Who could forget that scene in Bad Times at the El Royale?