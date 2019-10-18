Paul Rudd Was Buried Alive in a Plastic Bag—Yes, Really

Paul Ruddhas survived most people's greatest nightmare. And now, he's here to tell the tale.

During an appearance on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Ant-Man star revealed the truly terrifying stunt he had to perform for his latest role on Netflix's Living With Yourself. For the opening scene, he was filmed climbing out of a grave, gasping for air while wrapped in a plastic bag. Yep, you read that right!

"It was horrible," Rudd admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I read the script and thought, ‘Oh, what a striking opening! It's really, you know, that's a really cool way to open the show.' And I stupidly didn't think about what it would be like to film it, because I'm also just wearing a diaper, as well."

And, of course, the act was shot on day one and not in private. "I walked to set, which was just in a public park, by the way," he explained. "People are riding their bikes, I'm in a diaper getting into a grave."