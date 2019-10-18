Lady Gaga Recovers Like a Pro After Falling Off Stage at Las Vegas Show

Lady Gaga took a tumble during Thursday night's Enigma show in Las Vegas.

After inviting a fan onto the stage at MGM's Park Theater, Mother Monster gave the showgoer a hug, wrapped her legs around him and was scooped up into his arms. After playfully bouncing around for a bit, the fan fell off the stage— taking Gaga down with him. The Grammy winner's team rushed to help her after she landed on the floor. However, the singer handled the whole thing like a pro.

"Everything is OK," she reassured the crowd, per a video captured by a fan. "The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up."

The "Shallow" star then asked the fan if he was hurt.

"You all right?" she asked him, bringing him back to the stage. "Come on. Everything's fine. It's not your fault. Let's go."

She then gave the fan a hug and invited him to join her at the piano. Not wanting the follower to feel guilty about the incident, she asked him to forgive himself.

"It takes two to tango," she said.