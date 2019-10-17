Wendy Williams Gets Emotional When Addressing "Very Tough Year" at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Grab a snack and come on back to the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Thursday was a special day for Wendy Williams who traveled to Los Angeles for the unveiling of her star.

During the ceremony, the talk-show host couldn't help but look back on her long career that included a year full of headlines.

"The elephant in the room is that I've been having a very, very tough year but, slowly but surely, I'm climbing out of the pit and this is one of those monumental days that makes me say, you know, if you don't believe in yourself who will believe in you?" she shared with the audience. "Sometimes life is a very lonely path and you've got to make some hard decisions."

Wendy began to tear up as she addressed her son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the audience.