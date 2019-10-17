Watch the First Trailer for Kanye West’s IMAX Movie Jesus Is King

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived!

Kanye West has released the trailer for his highly anticipated movie Jesus Is King. The star has kept this project on a very tight leash only releasing small details about it at a time. With the latest trailer, he didn't give the world much, but at least it's something to hold onto. The film will be released in theaters on Oct. 25, with tickets already being sold.

To add to the allusiveness of the project, it's an exclusive one-week IMAX limited engagement. In other words, those tickets are going to go fast! This movie is going to be a religious experience of sorts. The film features 13 gospel style songs arranged by Kanye performed by the Sunday Service choir. Plus, it will also feature music from Kanye's accompanying album.