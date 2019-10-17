Justin Bieber Reveals Where He Stands With Taylor Swift After Scooter Braun Drama

Broadimage/Shutterstock, Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 2:15 PM
Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift are cool...according to Justin Bieber.
In paparazzi footage published on YouTube, the pop star was asked if "everything is cool" between him and the superstar songstress and it sounds like he responded with, "We've always been cool." "Other people's drama is not my drama," Bieber added before driving away.
He's likely referring to the "drama" between his manager, Scooter Braun, and Swift, who in June said publicly she was not given an opportunity to purchase her master recordings before Braun's company acquired her former record label and her library of music. In a public statement, the star said she was "sad" and "grossed out" by the situation and accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying...for years." The performer also cited a 2016 Instagram post from Bieber that showed him FaceTiming with Braun and Kanye West. "Taylor swift what up," the since-deleted caption reportedly read.
In response, Bieber apologized for the post, which he called "distasteful" and "insensitive," and came to Braun's defense. "Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you," he said in a lengthy statement on Instagram. "As the years have passed we haven't crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn't fair."
The "Sorry" singer continued, "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I'm sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don't rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line.."
Months later, Bieber made headlines when he imitated a viral clip of Swift that had aired on The Tonight Show during his Instagram Live. In the footage taken by her mom, the star, who was recovering from LASIK eye surgery at the time of the video, got upset after accidentally picking a banana she didn't want off the vine.
Bieber's reenactment got the attention of Swift's devoted fans, who were expectedly not pleased given their history.
So, while Bieber insists they've "always been cool," the jury is still out on how the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer feels. But, she did say this on CBS Sunday Morning: "You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent and then you move on…if something's toxic and it's only ever really been that, what are you going to do? Just move on. It's fine."
