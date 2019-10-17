Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Wedding: All the Details on the Lavish Rhode Island Event

Here comes the bride!

According to a source, 150 friends and family of Jennifer Lawrenceand Cooke Maroney are gathering in Newport, Rhode Island this Saturday to watch the actress and art dealer tie the knot in romantic Belcourt Mansion, which is owned by a close friend of Adele's. Everything from the ceremony to the reception will no doubt be a lavish affair since it is all being coordinated by Mark Seed Inc., an event planner that doesn't even have a public portfolio for fear of revealing details of his exclusive events.

But thanks to a source, we know that the caterer is Heirloom Fire, which specializes in organic foods specifically chosen with preserving the ecosystem of the east coast. What's more is that the founder of the company has worked with the likes of Martha Stewart. So it only makes sense that it costs an average of $210 per guest.

It's unclear where exactly the wedding reception will take place since the Belcourt has numerous rooms worthy of hosting a dinner, but it will definitely be inside since weather is expected to be overcast.