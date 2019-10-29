See the 8 Best Games of 2019 from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 6:00 AM
Jimmy Fallon is all about having fun!
From the musical moments to the laugh-out-loud sketches, there are so many reasons to watch The Tonight Show but there is nothing we love more than seeing the host turn his show into the ultimate game night.
In 2019, the 44-year-old comedian was joined by a host of celebs who were all down to get competitive—and quite silly—on the NBC show which may be why it is nominated for The Nighttime Talk Show at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.
The legendary show featured games including Can You Feel It? where Chrissy Teigen and Fallon guessed random objects by touch and Show Me Your Phone which Kim Kardashian was the first guest to play.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is competing against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to win The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 at the PCAs.
See all the best games from The Tonight Show below and be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Show Me Your Phone
There are no secrets on The Tonight Show and that's just one of the reasons why we love it! Kardashian revealed all when she played Show Me Your Phone. From showing a sweet text from her husband, Kanye West, about their new ranch in Wyoming to confessing to an embarrassing google search, fans got a glimpse into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's life. She also shared the reason why she achieves recordings of her children's adorable stories. Plus, find out which deleted—and hilarious—photo of Fallon the SKIMS creator chose to post on Instagram.
Shouting Charades
Amy Poehler joined Fallon for a game of Shouting Charades, a new twist on the classic game in which participants shout out the movements that would be making without actually moving their bodies. We couldn't stop laughing as the actress gave clues so that Fallon could guess The Lion King even after the buzzer sounded.
80s Aerobic Dance Challenge
Kate Upton went full out '80s but can she win a dance battle against Fallon? The model and host squared off taking on aerobic dance moves and turned the Tonight Show into the ultimate throwback. From The Layover actress' mimicking jazzercise workout videos to the comedian's hilarious outfit straight out of the '80s, there is no denying that they both have the moves and looks for this competition. Plus, find out which dance from a classic film they performed for one final number.
Can You Feel It?
Teigen and Fallon braved a game of Can You Feel It? during her appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this year. The Cravings: Hungry for More author and the host stuck their hands in boxes in effort to identify mystery objects. From the weird to the truly gross, this is a game where anything goes. Watch the clip to find out the object that Teigen refused to touch.
Water War
Things got wet and wild when Orlando Bloom joined Fallon for a game of water war. From the start of the card game, the Carnival Row actor was looking for a victory and the opportunity to use the water cannon against the host. It wouldn't be water war if both men didn't end up getting wet but who can came out victorious? Check out the clip above to find out!
True Confessions
Can you figure out who is lying? John Mulaney, Pete Davidson and Fallon played a game of True Confessions. Each performer stated a fact about themselves while the others were left to determine whether it was true or false. From Malaney's tale of a less-than-savory neighbor to Davidson's epic vacation anecdote, you won't want to miss these comedians trying to decipher which stories actually happened. Plus, there is a story that the guys don't need to question any further to know that it occurred.
Secret Ingredient
Ewwww! Let's just say this is not a meal a celebrity chef would prepare. Jennifer Garner, Jim Jefferies and Fallon are tasked with figuring out the secret ingredient in three different dishes that all feature an item that doesn't belong. While some of the ingredients are just plain odd, others are downright disgusting. Take a peek a clip to see how well the trio fares and who wins in this culinary guessing game.
John Travolt-Off
Talk about a transformation. John Travolta reverts back into his iconic Grease character during this face-off with Fallon. From Saturday Night Fever to Welcome Back Kotter, the pair take on different roles from the actor's legendary career. But the question remains, do you think that Fallon can out do Travolta at his own parts?
