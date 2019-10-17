Asos x Christian Cowan: 7 Standout Pieces That'll Have All Eyes on You

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 1:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christian Cowan

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are nearly upon us fashionistas, and we have one question: Do you have your holiday dresses in order? We're talking statement gowns and party frocks to make the season bright. If you're looking to stand out but need some much needed style inspiration, look no further: Asos has teamed up exclusively with creative genius Christian Cowan on a vibrant and bold collection that's sure to turn heads and stop traffic as we step into holiday mode.

When he isn't dressing Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga, Christian Cowan is known for his signature take on modern womenswear on the runaway. And lucky for us, the Asos collaboration—with over 39 knockout pieces—translates the runway into ready-to-wear flawlessness from giant bow tie cocktail minis to PVC trench coats to sequins two pieces, there's something with lots of flair (and loads of flashiness) for every fashionista to take on the holiday season.

Here are seven of our favorites below.

Read

Cara Santana x Kohl's Under $100 Collection Celebrates Body Positivity in Style

Asos Design x Christian Cowan Curve Checkerboard Bow Mini Dress

Cause a fashion storm with this giant bow mini dress in checkerboard. Add a neon nail polish to take this look into overdrive.

Christian Cowan
$103 Asos
Asos Deisgn x Christian Cowan Lilac Two-Piece Suit

Professional meets party in this lovely lilac two-piece suit with checkerboard lining.

Christian Cowan
$119 Blazer $87 Pants
Asos Design x Christian Cowan Lime Clear Trenchcoat

Channel your inner city slicker with this PVC lime trenchcoat.

Christian Cowan
$119 Asos
Asos Design x Christian Cowan Bodycon Dress With Ruched Mesh Sleeves

Be the goth babe you know you are with this black body con dress with ruched mesh sleeves.

Christian Cowan
$87 Asos
Asos Design x Christian Cowan Mini Crossbody Bag

Pack your essentials in style with this PVC lime crossbody bag.

Christian Cowan
$32 Asos
Asos Design x Christian Cowan Puff Sleeve Bow Mini Dress

Inspire your inner princess with this puff sleeve bow mini dress. 

Christian Cowan
$103 Asos
Asos Design x Christian Cowan Chunky Sneakers

Make money moves in these cool-girl factor sneaks in neon green and black.

Christian Cowan
$72 ASOS

Shop the entire Asos x Christian Cowan collection at Asos.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christian Acosta, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Latin AMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Cara Santana Shows Off Fall Collection Available at Kohl's

Kate Middleton

See All of Kate Middleton's Pakistan Royal Tour Outfits, From a Mosque to Cricket

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Becky G's Fashion Evolution Proves She Is Quickly Becoming a Style Icon

Rihanna

Rihanna's Slow-Motion Strut Is a Mood for Hump Day

Sara Sampaio, Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil and Sara Sampaio Fiercely Spar on Twitter Over the Modeling Industry

Celebrity Girl Bosses,Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow

14 Famous Girl Bosses Ruling the Business World

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.