Everything We Know About The Batman Remake With Robert Pattinson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/E! Illustration
One of Hollywood's most anticipated remakes keeps getting more and more buzz!
We may be years away from the official release of The Batman remake, but we here at E! News are keeping moviegoers up to date on all the exciting casting news and plot details.
For starters, pop culture fans are more than curious to see Robert Pattinson take on the iconic role of Batman. In fact, the Twilight star still can't believe he received such an incredible opportunity.
"It's kind of insane," the actor told Esquire U.K. in an interview published in early October. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."
The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers added, "Even in the Twilight years I never said, 'Oh, he's just a pretty boy.' I always thought there was something interesting about him. I could tell that he wanted to be a great actor. And in the past years it's been very clear that he is."
Ultimately, Robert is just one of the talented stars planning to make this a blockbuster hit.
Take a look at our gallery below to find out everything we know about The Batman remake coming in June 2021.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois
Robert Pattinson
At the end of May 2019, news broke that the Twilight alum had landed the special gig of playing Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also rumored contenders for the role.
Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Zoe Kravitz
In the middle of October, E! News confirmed that the actress was stepping into the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) for The Batman film. Zoe seemingly commented on the news after Jason Mamoa shared the announcement on Instagram. "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."
She responded, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright
Back in September 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Westworld star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic ally to the Dark Knight.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jonah Hill
Variety had big news to drop in September 2019 when they reported that Jonah was in talks to join The Batman. At the times, sources told the outlet that Jonah was being eyed for a villain role.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Paul Dano
Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paul's version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma and adopts the villainous persona.
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Matt Reeves
The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The Batman remake. While no official production start date has been set, insiders tell multiple outlets that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.