Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Pays Tribute to Late Daughter on Her 4th Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 12:40 PM

Miguel Cervantes, Hamilton

Daniel Boczarski/WireImage

Miguel Cervantes is honoring his late daughter on what would've been her fourth birthday.

The Hamilton star's child, Adelaide Grace, passed away just days ago. Miguel's wife, Kelly Cervantes, shared the heartbreaking news of their daughter's passing over the weekend in a message to her social media followers.

"The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening," Kelly wrote. "Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after."

On Thursday, Kelly took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Miguel holding a newborn baby Adelaide in honor of her birthday.

"Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it," Kelly wrote alongside the tribute post. "We love you so much, Adelaideybug. I hope you're eating alllll the cake. Happy birthday."

Read

Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes' Wife Shares Heartbreaking News Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Died

Miguel also shared a photo of a baby Adelaide in honor of her birthday.

"Happy birthday to our baby sister," the actor wrote. "We will celebrate you today and every day."

According to Miguel's Instagram, there will be a celebration of life for Adelaide this Sunday, Oct. 20.

Our thoughts are with the Cervantes family during this heartbreaking time.

