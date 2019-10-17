Watch Courteney Cox Grill Charlie Puth in an Epic Game of Friends Trivia

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Charlie Puth, Courteney Cox, Billboard, Friends Trivia

Think you're the ultimate Friends fan? Well, Charlie Puth has you beat.

The singer had his Friends knowledge put to the test with in an epic trivia game with none other than Monica Gellar herself, Courteney Cox. Settled on a replica of the iconic orange couch, Puth was quizzed in three rounds of trivia about the beloved '90s sitcom.

Without breaking a sweat, he knew the name of Joey's stuffed penguin, who Rachel dated in high school the reason, why Phoebe's boyfriend moved to Minsk and if Chandler had really entered a Vanilla Ice look-alike contest.

It's safe to say she'd give him a resounding seven, seven, seven for his answers! As Cox praised, "You're awesome!"

Alas, the Friends fanatic did stumble over one major question: What was Monica's biggest pet peeve? Though he thought it was when someone didn't "clean up or something," he was quickly corrected.

"That's too obvious," Cox quipped. "It's animals dressed as humans!" Of course.

Watch

What Jennifer Aniston Really Thinks About a Friends Reboot

But, as it turns out, Cox was even stumped when it came to recalling some minute details.  "What does Rachel dress up as to get Joshua's attention at Emily's going away party?" she asked. "Who's Joshua?!"

Puth was, naturally, unimpressed. 

"Joshua was… really?" he said. "Joshua was Rachel's boyfriend!"

Pivot, pivot, pivot to the video above and see how you compare in the video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber Reveals Where He Stands With Taylor Swift After Scooter Braun Drama

Kurt Sutter

Kurt Sutter Fired From FX's Mayans M.C. Over Behavior Complaints

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's Wedding: All the Details on the Lavish Rhode Island Event

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Megyn Kelly Calls for Outside Investigation of NBC Over Matt Lauer Allegations

Christian Cowan

Asos x Christian Cowan: 7 Standout Pieces That'll Have All Eyes on You

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Teases Long-Awaited New Music With Cryptic Posts

Robert Pattinson, Batman Mask

Everything We Know About The Batman Remake With Robert Pattinson

TAGS/ Charlie Puth , Courteney Cox , Friends , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.