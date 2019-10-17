A Clueless TV Series About Dionne Is in the Works

This news might make you say, "As if!": It looks like a new take on Clueless is upon us.

E! News has learned a new hour-long TV version of Clueless is in the works by CBS TV Studios. The show, which is based on the fan-favorite 1995 comedy of the same name, is described as a dramatic take and will be centered on the Dionne character. Stacey Dash played Dionne on the big screen and in the TV adaptation that followed in the 1990s.

Deadline first reported the news.